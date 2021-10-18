Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Scopely announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire GSN Games from Sony Pictures Entertainment for $1 billion.

Scopely is best known for its catalog of mobile games, including Wheel of Fortune: Free Play, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, and Star Trek: Fleet Command, which it also recently launched on PC. GSN Games has a similar collection of games, such as Solitaire TriPeaks and Bingo Bash.

Sony Pictures launched its online game portfolio in 2007, according to Variety, as an offshoot of Game Show Network. GSN Games will add the aforementioned games to Scopely’s library. Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of SPE’s global television studios and corporate development, said in a statement, “In meeting the Scopely team, we knew we found the right organization to support and accelerate the business. We are confident they will take GSN Games to new heights and SPE is pleased to be a minority shareholder in Scopely as a result of this transaction.”

Mark Feldman, CEO of GSN Games, expressed pride in the studio’s growth in a statement: “Over the past four years, and in the teeth of a global pandemic, GSN Games has undertaken huge tech and product improvements to deliver on our commitment to providing our players with phenomenal game experiences. I am delighted that GSN Games will now be part of Scopely’s dynamic global mobile games business.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Scopely has also allegedly grown thanks to its efforts, as a source close to the company reports its valuation to be $5.4 billion. This would be up from its $3.3 billion valuation last October. Last year, Scopely also acquired FoxNext Games, developers of Marvel Strike Force.