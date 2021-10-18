Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Tiltify, a fundraising platform best known for working with content creators, has announced that, as part of the upcoming charity event Thankmas, it’s opening a suite of tools that will allow streamers on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok to participate in the event.

Sean McLoughlin, better known as popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye, has hosted the event on three previous occasions. Past Thankmases benefited Charity: Water in 2019 and Red Nose Day in 2020.

This year, the charity in question is New Story, which is devoted to alleviating poverty in countries like Bolivia, Mexico, and Haiti. It uses technology like 3D printing to build new, cost-effective housing in underserved areas.

While McLoughlin is holding his own event, Tiltify is also opening the floor to the rest of the streaming community. From December 1 through December 13, any streamer or content creator on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok can create their own fundraiser under the Thankmas umbrella to help the cause.

Aiming for $10 million

In an interview with GamesBeat, Tiltify CEO Michael Wasserman said the platform hopes to provide tools that can show progress across all of the fundraisers: “We’ll be creating toolkits with graphics for social pages. We’ve created a fluid interactive overlay for anyone streaming, and we usually have certain metrics on the overlay that show all of the fundraising. You feel like everyone’s doing it together.”

He added that charity events hosted by online content creators are set apart by their level of engagement, and Tiltify is also making an effort to engage donors: “Typically when people fundraise, you get an email asking for a donation. There’s no engagement between the fundraiser and the donor, whereas we have a lot of tools on our platform, like donation polls or milestones or rewards.”

McLoughlin said in a statement to GamesBeat, “I’m passionate about this issue and believe every family deserves a home. This has always been such a serious issue across the world, but I feel like it deserved an extra spotlight after all the hardship we’ve faced these past couple years.”

McLoughlin and Tiltify’s goals for Thankmas are to raise around $10 million. This would provide homes for 10,000 families via New Story. To sign up, creators can visit Tiltify’s Thankmas registration page.