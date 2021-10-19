Appoints Venture Capitalist Tristan Mace as Managing Partner

Flyover Capital Partners, LLC (“Flyover Capital”), the largest early-stage venture capital firm in Kansas, is proud to welcome Tristan Mace as Managing Partner. He will focus on expanding the firm’s growth initiatives, sourcing new investments, and supporting portfolio companies.

Mace relocated to Kansas City from New York City, where he founded and invested in technology ventures and advised leading venture capital firms. Prior to Flyover Capital, he was a Venture Partner at Warburg Serres (formerly Animal Ventures), where he led Blockchain and Web3 investment strategy on behalf of Merck and AXA. He has served on Advisor Panels for the U.S. Government’s Executive Branch, the Council of Experts for the U.S. State Department at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit hosted by President Obama, the Council of Judges for National Geographic’s World Legacy Awards, and the Host Committee of multiple United Nations Summits.

“We are thrilled to have Tristan join our management team as we expand our firm’s capabilities to create the next generation of technology success stories outside of Silicon Valley and the Northeast,” said Thad Langford, Founder and Managing Partner. “His decade-long background in technology, venture capital, and building businesses will be of significant value to Flyover Capital and the region. Tristan’s credentials speak for themselves, and we are delighted to have him as our newest Managing Partner.”

“I’m excited to join Flyover Capital as we build on our success of contributing economic growth and venture creation to the flyover states,” said Mace. “I’m committed to identifying and leading strategic opportunities that continue to grow the firm’s platform and improve capital availability for founders.”

Flyover Capital remains uniquely positioned to capitalize on the democratization of innovation that complements the region’s natural and industrial strengths. The firm continues to invest in industry-leading value propositions in verticals including fintech, insurtech, proptech, agtech, logistics, transportation, supply chain, and data security.

About Flyover Capital

Flyover Capital is a venture capital firm whose mission is to empower the next generation of technology leaders outside of the traditional tech hubs of Silicon Valley and the Northeast. Founded in 2014, Flyover Capital invests in early-stage technology opportunities located in “flyover country” of the United States. Flyover Capital collaborates with entrepreneurs, corporations, universities, and venture capital firms who are transforming the heartland’s largest industries through technology. Flyover Capital has partnered with Montage Investments, an operationally oriented investment firm specializing in alternative investments. For more information, please visit www.flyovercapital.com.

About Montage

Montage brings together a diverse group of institutional investment managers – each offering a distinct approach to money management that reflects many decades of professional experience and proprietary investment strategies across global asset classes. The firm’s organizational approach is to allow individual investment managers to retain their boutique approach, talent, and culture in order to add value to portfolios and meet client objectives. Visit www.montageinvestments.com.

