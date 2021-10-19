TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 19, 2021–

Dialogue, the e-commerce startup, is launching an app version of its cutting-edge, AI-based e-commerce solution on the Shopify platform. With this move, small e-commerce businesses on the Shopify platform will be able to leverage the same innovative personalization technology as large corporations and enterprises, to create a better CX experience and boost retention and sales.

Dialogue’s Shopify app uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses understand, get ahead of, and act upon customer preferences, making it easy for them to provide friction-free and delightful customer experiences. The solution includes personalized product recommendations, smart content, and tailored messaging, helping generate new cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

COVID-19 held a silver lining for e-commerce businesses, which benefited from the rush online. McKinsey estimates that 3 months in 2020 saw the e-commerce market grow by around 10 years, but that doesn’t mean it’s all smooth sailing for online sellers.

Competition in the e-commerce space is fierce as new businesses spring up to take advantage of demand, plus bricks and mortar stores are returning to action. Shoppers are remembering the positives about in-store shopping, including personal recommendations and advice from knowledgeable shop assistants.

“E-commerce SMBs are fighting a tough battle against massive online brands on the one hand, and offline retailers on the other. We wanted to give them all the help we could, including easy access to our total personalization solution,” said Omri Katz, CEO of Dialogue.

Customer experience (CX) has never been more important in driving transactions, so the stakes are high for e-commerce SMBs. Deloitte reports that 80% of customers prefer to shop at brands that provide personalized experiences, not just personalized marketing messages, and a Zendesk study found that 57% of consumers are more loyal after a positive shopping experience.

In recognition of the hyper-pressured environment within which e-commerce SMBs are operating, Dialogue chose to launch its total website personalization solution as a Shopify app. “Shopify is one of the leading e-commerce platforms for SMBs, and presents the best route for us to offer our technology to a significant percentage of e-commerce small business owners,” added Katz.

The new app is intuitive and easy-to-use for SMB owners with little to no technical background, smoothing the way for them to create and manage assets in a single location and wow the end user.

About Dialogue:

A no-code personalisation platform – Dialogue offers Shopify stores to increase sales quickly & effortlessly. We use dozens of data points to analyse users’ patterns, and then offer each user tailored recommendations, upsells & cross-sells, content and more.

For more information visit https://nowdialogue.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005944/en/

Omri Katz

CEO

omri@nowdialogue.com