Survios, the developer of the VR title Creed: Rise to Glory, announced that the game has sold over 1 million copies across all platforms.

Creed: Rise to Glory released in 2018, the same year as the film Creed II, and it’s available on Oculus Quest and Rift, HTC Vive, and PSVR. The game has a career mode, featuring Rocky Balboa coaching the player character through several boxing matches. Other modes include Free Play, Endurance, and multiplayer.

VR titles that reach the 1 million unit milestone are still relatively rare, but the increasing popularity of the medium has meant an increase in the number. Rise to Glory is in the company of the likes of Beat Saber, Job Simulator, Moss, and Gorn. The platform is also raking in more profits than ever, as Facebook announced earlier this year that 60 Oculus titles have generated over $1 million in revenue.

Survios has touted the game’s fitness benefits. “Since releasing the game, players stepping into the virtual ring have thrown more than 500 million punches, burned more than 1 billion calories and boxed in over 50 million rounds on the road to 1 million games sold,” said Seth Gerson, Survios CEO.

A follow-up title, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, was subsequently released on Steam, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The developer has released other VR games, including The Walking Dead Onslaught, Raw Data, and Sprint Vector, and Survios raised over $16 million for VR titles. But Big Rumble Boxing is its first non-VR title.

Gerson says Survios is hoping to pioneer “cross-reality,” offering players parity across not only consoles and PC, but with those platforms and VR: “Whether we’re developing for VR, traditional consoles, physical installations with AR/VR overlays or a hybrid that combines the best of each, our mission is to design fully immersive, dynamic worlds that can be discovered in every reality where gamers exist.”