Com2Us has launched its NBA Now 22 mobile game for players to manage their basketball dream teams.

The free-to-play game is available today on iOS and Android. South Korea-based Com2Us, a division 0f Gamevil, built the game under a license with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The game features intuitive touch-screen controls, and it will let players build their dream team from 6,000 current and retired NBA pros, earn a number of special rewards, and check out new game modes.

The modes include the Coveted Gold Card, which will feature cover athlete Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Players will be able to earn a number of other rewards through attendance checks and mission completions.

And the game will have a prediction mode, which will enable players to follow their favorite pro ballers and create games to reflect real-world on-court action. Players will also be able to compete against others around the world in player-vs-player (PvP) mode.

With the prediction system, players can to make educated guesses about real-world NBA games and earn rewards, as the system reflects live season results.

“With so many NBA games on the market, it was our goal to create a completely unique gameplay experience for NBA fans that was equal parts nostalgia and current events,” said Rich Grisham, director of business development for Gamevil Com2Us, in an email to GamesBeat. “To do so, we worked side by side with the NBA to incorporate over 6,000 players from throughout the franchise’s history and used historic data to bring an added layer of realism to the game.”

He added, “With these features, NBA fans can see how their favorite players of all time stack up against each other in PvP battles. To keep gameplay fresh, we took a page out of the book from fantasy sports apps and added a gameplay element where players can earn in-game rewards for correct predictions throughout the 2021-22 NBA Season, which is based on real-time stats. Overall we feel like it offers the best of both the past and present for true NBA fans.”

Com2Us became a subsidiary of Gamevil in 2013. Its Summoners War title has had $2 billion in sales and 100 million downloads to date.