Epic Games today announced it’ll be partnering with two indie studios and will publish their upcoming games. These two are Spry Fox and the new studio Eyes Out.

Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck co-founded Eyes Out this year. The studio is reportedly working on a multiplatform single-player horror game. Eyes Out created the game after it received an Epic Mega Grant. Davis told GamesBeat in an interview: “The thing I appreciate the most in collaborating with Epic is the fact that we are afforded the creative freedom to create the exact thing that we’ve been dreaming of. When the developer holds that power it invites a different approach to every aspect of the project.”

Finck said of the partnership in an interview: “Eyes Out’s partnership with Epic Games Publishing is this simpatico force of being focused on bringing this strange world to light. It’s a think tank. It’s an organization of squares. It’s a clearing in the meadow. It’s the wind at our back. And it’s the pie in our face when we need it.”

Spry Fox, the creators of life sim Cozy Grove, is working on an unannounced game that will be a non-violent multiplayer title. In an interview with GamesBeat, Spry Fox CCO Daniel Cook said that Spry Fox’s goal was to create a game that would make the world brighter.

“We’re really focused on encouraging friendship and reducing loneliness in the world. I’ve personally always been excited about how games can connect people,” Cook said.

Cook added that Epic’s help with infrastructure and marketing has been invaluable: “We have lots of creative freedom. We own the IP, and we’ll be using some of their infrastructure. We used to do all of our own marketing and business support. Now, as these games have gotten bigger, we’re looking for partners that we can trust. That’s where Epic comes in.”

Epic had previously announced partnerships with major game developers like Playdead and Remedy, and this would be another such partnership with indie studios.