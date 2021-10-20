Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Sony announced today that God of War is coming to PC on January 14.

To be clear, this is the 2018 God of War reboot that debuted on PlayStation 4. Sony has been putting many of the PS4’s top first-party exclusives onto PC, including Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is also coming to PC next year.

God of War’s sequel, Ragnarok, is coming out later in 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Getting more people to play its predecessor will mean that there are more people out there familiar with its story, which could make them more interested in the new game.

On PS4, God of War sold 19.5 million copies. Coming to PC should help the game pass the 20 million mark.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The PC version will support 4K resolutions and unlocked framerates. It will also offer 21:9 ultra-widescreen support and graphical options like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and higher resolution shadows.