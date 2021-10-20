Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

CD Projekt Red have today announced in a new report that it’s delaying the next generation release of Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 to 2022. Both were originally scheduled to come out this year.

The report says that the company is providing an update to its 2021 release schedule with regards to the two games in question: “The Management Board of the Company hereby announces that, based on recommendations supplied by persons supervising development, it has decided to allocate additional time to both projects. The Company currently intends to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022, and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the second quarter of 2022.”

CDPR reiterated this in a Twitter post, where it said, “Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right.” This is most likely a reference to Cyberpunk’s messy initial launch.

When it debuted, many gamers criticized Cyberpunk 2077 for not being sufficiently prepared for release. Players reported a myriad of bugs and glitches shortly after launch. Around then, Sony removed the game from the PlayStation Store, and Microsoft offered refunds to anyone who purchased the game.