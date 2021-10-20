With more organizations embracing the cloud for operations, simplifying multicloud networking is key to empowering cloud operations. Prosimo, an application experience infrastructure (AXI) company that delivers simplified multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys, recently released advanced features for App Transit, what it calls the industry’s only infrastructure for cloud environments that gives enterprises autonomous multicloud networking to enable a smooth journey to cloud adoption.

In a press release, Ramesh Prabagaran, cofounder and CEO at Prosimo, said, “The AXI Platform’s initial focus was to deliver the outcomes that enterprises care about by combining networking, performance, security, observability, and cost-management into a single integrated infrastructure stack.”

He added, “The latest release takes this strategy much further to include Fastlane and Autonomous decision-making, all driven by high-quality data. This enables our customers to accelerate their path towards fully achieving autonomous multicloud networking.”

With App Transit, the company claims, cloud architects and network engineers can now expand to multiple regions and clouds in a fast, secure, and cost-optimized manner, while prioritizing network and application performance and meeting compliance needs.

Building on four core capabilities

The latest release of App Transit builds on what Prosimo calls its four core capabilities for simplifying multi-cloud networking — transit, application performance, secure access, and observability — serving as a launchpad to deliver autonomous multicloud networking.

According to Kevin Paige, CISO of logistics platform Flexport, “If you’re a technology company and you’re in hyper-growth mode, you want to make sure that you’re providing a highly trusted, distributed, scalable, secure network experience for the cloud. We approached Prosimo to ensure we were getting great application experiences for our global customers and partners — but with a security layer.”

Paige noted that the new features and functionality on the AXI platform will help Flexport meet its goals of enabling modern networking capabilities, with observability for applications, and removing as much complexity as possible.

Delivering autonomous multicloud networking

According to Bob Laliberte, senior analyst at research firm ESG, “With modern application environments distributed across data centers, multiple clouds, and edge locations, managing connectivity is increasingly complex and difficult– organizations need intelligent, automated solutions to regain control.

“Prosimo’s latest enhancements enable organizations to effectively manage distributed cloud connections and accelerate the time to trust for adopting fully automated solutions, which drives greater operational efficiencies and optimized experiences,” Laliberte said.

Prosimo’s recent press release highlights four new features of App Transit that enable it to deliver dynamic autonomous multicloud networking:

Fastlane, a feature that optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications, allowing teams to deploy new edge points of presence (PoPs) and optimize specific applications in minutes.

Autonomous transit adapts to app-to-app network performance issues and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements based on data.

Dynamic compliance automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic and behavioral risk profiles, ensuring compliance with local and international legal and industry requirements.

Scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services for cloud-native services including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure Blob, and Google Big Query.

Empowering cloud operations

According to Brad Casemore, datacenter and multicloud networks vice president at analyst IDC, “As organizations increasingly embrace multicloud strategies for greater digital business resilience, they inevitably realize that they must reassess and modernize both their network infrastructure and their network operations to be successful.

“IDC foresees strong enterprise demand for simple, consistent, reliable, and elastically scalable multicloud networking during the next several years, both from modern NetOps teams and from cloud architects. With the latest release of the AXI Platform, Prosimo is responding to the use cases and needs that are top of mind for many enterprises seeking a simple, extensible, and secure approach to multicloud networking.”

Cloud-forward enterprises are using cloud-native networking models to leverage cloud capabilities and harness the power of AWS Cloud, Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud to deliver a faster and more secure application experience at scale. Prosimo claims its AXI platform meets organizations’ needs for secure access and provides insights for user-to-application and application-to-application across multicloud.

Prosimo AXI is now available through AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace.