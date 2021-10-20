Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Square Enix announced today that it’s opening a new mobile-focused studio called Square Enix London Mobile. The new studio will focus on two upcoming titles in the Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender universes.

Ed Perkins will head the new studio, and it is recruiting. According to a statement from Perkins, the studio’s staff will be essential to its success: “We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future.”

One of the games that SELM will be working on is set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. It’s collaborating on that title with Navigator Games, based in Vancouver. Neither studio is ready to reveal more details about the game yet, but Will Moore, CEO of Navigator, said in a statement, “It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic IP.”

The other game SELM working on is Tomb Raider Reloaded, a mobile arcade-style action title. The teaser trailer promises Lara will go up against any number of baddies, including animals and supernatural entities. Lara Croft is one of a few “traditional” video game characters who has successfully made the transition to mobile, with Lara Croft GO receiving a better reception than most mobile entries in established console franchises.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will purportedly feature elements of the classic games, including traps, puzzles, and relic hunting. Of the two projects, it’s the only one with a tentative release window — planned to hit the iOS App Store and Google Play sometime in early 2022.