StreamElements today released its latest data report on streaming services in November. Among other new information, we learned that Amazon’s nascent MMO, New World, managed to accrue several billion hours watched.

Rainmaker.gg, StreamElement’s analytics partner, compiled data about the trends in streaming for last month, and New World managed to crack the top ten on Twitch in terms of hours watched. It peaked on Day 2 after its launch with over 13 million hours watched and accrued around 39 million hours watched total.

New World may not have risen to challenge the next-most-watched games, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, but it came decently close.

Doron Nir, co-founder of Stream Elements, spoke about New World’s staying power in a statement: “With game launches, the trend always begins with a huge viewership spike on Twitch and then the hours watched start to decline in the following days and weeks. The thing that differentiates games in the post-launch period is where does it land after it drops. Now, more than two weeks since New World premiered, it is still in the top 10 on Twitch, all of which bodes well for the future of the game.”

Other details included in the report show that ASMR continues to grow and become more important on Twitch. According to Rainmaker, it is the one category that has grown consistently month after month. Streamer Amouranth currently leads as the most-watched in the category by a wide margin.

The number of hours watched dipped slightly from August for both Twitch and Facebook Gaming, but both platforms have grown year-over-year. Rainmaker also notes that Twitch’s total number of hours watched for the month, 1.7 billion, is still above its pre-pandemic peak of 1 billion.