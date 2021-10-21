If you’re a content creator, a remote worker, or a virtual events coordinator, you need a solid streaming service that will help you engage with your audience.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium is a streaming and recording application designed specifically for content creation that powers the biggest events in esports, gaming, and so much more. Its myriad of features will elevate your streams for everyone you engage with online by giving you virtually unlimited customization of your videos and screens.

The intuitive interface allows you to drag, drop, and resize many media sources like images, videos, GIFs, and web pages seamlessly to bring more energy to your recordings. Additionally, you can manage everything from a single monitor with the In-Game HUD, or use multiple displays using projector mode.

XSplit’s powerful framework offers unlimited customization, so you can create high-quality video presentations for remote work, virtual interviews, consultation services, and customer support. You can create customized scene transitions, change the shape of any camera or media source, loop multiple images or videos, adjust the audio levels for each scene, and more! Split is by no means just for content creators or game streamers. It’s also always being updated with new plugins and extensions all the time so you’ll always be able to expand your capabilities.

To run XSplit with all of its premium streaming capabilities you will need a Windows 10 OS or higher, a second-generation Core i7 or higher, and at least 8GB of RAM.

Right now, VentureBeat is giving you the chance to grab a lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows for a massive 60 percent off its original price tag of $200. You read that right, for the low price of $79 you can have unlimited access to the best all-in-one streaming and recording application for content creation.

Prices subject to change.

