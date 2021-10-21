Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Kazoo Games announced today that it has raised $12 million in Series A funding.
This will go toward development of casual and midcore games for mobile devices. Online game developer and publisher Garena led the round.
Based in Southern California, Kazoo started in 2019. The studio has 15 employees, but it plans to grow to 30 thanks to this investment. Chief executive officer David Schulman and chief creative officer Sean Ro have experience making mobile games for companies like Disney and Jam City.
“Sean and I believe exceptional games are made with love and care, and that passion is our foundation for Kazoo,” Schulman said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This investment round enables us to rapidly grow our team as we make games that matter to players.”
Webinar
Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties