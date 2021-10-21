Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Kazoo Games announced today that it has raised $12 million in Series A funding.

This will go toward development of casual and midcore games for mobile devices. Online game developer and publisher Garena led the round.

Based in Southern California, Kazoo started in 2019. The studio has 15 employees, but it plans to grow to 30 thanks to this investment. Chief executive officer David Schulman and chief creative officer Sean Ro have experience making mobile games for companies like Disney and Jam City.

“Sean and I believe exceptional games are made with love and care, and that passion is our foundation for Kazoo,” Schulman said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This investment round enables us to rapidly grow our team as we make games that matter to players.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand