Nvidia announced today it would be offering a new subscription tier for GeForce Now users. It says its new tier, called RTX 3080, will offer users a much higher level of performance thanks to its new supercomputers.

Gamers who subscribe to the RTX 3080 tier will be able to run their games via the cloud on the equivalent of an RTX rig. PC and Mac gamers can run games up to 1440p at 120 FPS, while Nvidia Shield users can run games at 4K. They’ll have exclusive access to special servers and will be able to play for 8-hour sessions.

Nvidia also announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform, the GeForce Now Superpod. Each of these supercomputers will have over 1,000 GPUs. According to Nvidia, players can expect lower latency across all subscription tiers. It also reports that the RTX tier is 70 times better than the average Steam laptop.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the Superpod a “giant leap forward” and added in a statement: “While we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have dedicated the past decade to refining and expanding GeForce Now cloud gaming to bring the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer.”

Founders and Priority members will be able to pre-order the RTX 3080 tier today. Nvidia will make pre-orders available to others later this month. A six-month subscription to RTX 3080 costs $99.99. It’ll be available to North American subscribers in November and European subscribers in December. Nvidia also notes that quantities are limited.

Nvidia added that it’s adding several new games this holiday season, including Far Cry 6, New World, and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. This means that, at least in theory, every PC (and potentially most phones) will be able to run Crysis starting later this year.