Piepacker announced today that it has finished a Series A funding round that brought in $12 million.

Lego Ventures led the round. The funding will help Piepacker expand into more territories and platforms.

Piepacker is a social platform that allows users to play retro games together on their web browsers.

“We created Piepacker to offer a social and low tech-friendly cloud gaming platform,” said CEO Benjamin Devienne. “We designed it to be accessible to everyone — available directly from a web browser, it does not require a high-speed internet connection to provide a seamless multiplayer game experience. Piepacker is all about bringing people together through games, with a touch of childhood playfulness and creativity. It was a natural step to choose Lego Ventures as a catalyst and key advisor for our growth model. Lego’s DNA and philosophy resonate perfectly with our vision.”

The platform opened in 2020 in a beta and has about half a million users.