Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone today gave a first look at Haunted Chocolatier, his follow-up to the indie hit Stardew Valley.

The game looks similar to Stardew Valley, featuring familiar pixelated graphics and a town of citizens to interact with. Instead of being a farmer, this time you’re a chocolate maker. Oh, and ghosts are involved. You can watch the trailer above.

First debuting in 2016, Stardew Valley gradually grew into a massive hit. It has sold over 15 million copies. That’s a fantastic number for any game, let alone an indie title. Its success has helped it eclipse the Harvest Moon series, the farming sim franchise that Stardew Valley took its inspiration from.

Now, I don’t know of any existing chocolatier games, so it looks like ConcernedApe is blazing some trails this time. Haunted Chocolatier does not yet have a release date or any announced platforms.