Unity announced today it’s launching Unity Gaming Services, a new solution for game developers that will make it easier than ever to launch and sustain cross-platform multiplayer titles.

Unity Gaming Services (UGS) will unify several of Unity’s existing Operate Solutions and introduce some new tools as well. This tool will make it easier for developers to run multiplayer games across multiple platforms, with all their insights in one place.

Among other tools, UGS includes cloud diagnostics, analytics, and multi environment identifiers. In addition, it will be flexible and developers can swap out the tools that best suit their needs. It offers support for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Windows, and Xbox.

Unity revealed, in previously unreleased stats from its Toxicity Report, that 71% of gamers who play multiplayer games do so from a mobile device, with 61% playing on console (40% play on both). Another stat reveals that 56% of Americans play multiplayer games, with one in five having played for less than a year.

Ingrid Lestiyo, senior vice president of Unity’s Operate Solutions, described these new tools will improve the developer experience in an interview with GamesBeat: “In the past, if you wanted to create a multiplayer game, you would have to have networking and dev ops experience. If you’re a small studio of 3-4 people and you want to create a social multiplayer game, that’s very hard and expensive. Unity provides all of these functionalities in Unity Gaming Services already so that they don’t have to hire a whole team of network engineers.”

Lestiyo added that this solution will make it easier for developers to keep up with live service games: “Games in the past couple of years have been moving from static to live games. Mobile has led to free-to-play. And now games on all platforms are moving in this direction. What this means is that a game developer has to produce new content on their existing games continuously to keep the players engaged.”

Unity Gaming Services will be open to all developers for free during its beta period. Unity will offer webinars through Unity Gaming Services Exchange, a new hub designed to connect the developer community with experts who can exchange information and ideas.