As a Senior Architect, you will help to lead the effort to create the “north star” technology architecture for the “Digital Enablement” of a global, Dow 30 company. You will enjoy working in a fast-paced, agile environment automating workflows and streamlining processes where you can expand your learning and apply new technologies. You will be learning and be challenged with the interesting and complex Claim environment and you will be designing technical solutions while driving adoption of new technologies and design patterns.

The successful candidate will be part of a team of highly motivated and skilled professionals who are leading Travelers’ digital transformation journey and working on systems that deliver and drive Travelers business value. On any given day, the architect will explore technology and design patterns that will enable the company to maintain their competitive edge in the digital world. They will be able to influence and set technical direction across multiple Agile Teams, while also designing solutions for new and exciting capabilities that will enable customers to be better connected and help drive the claim process.

What does success look like? The right candidate will have a solid working knowledge of capabilities and direction of technology, coupled with an in-depth knowledge of the technology required and the needs of the business environment necessary to support assigned projects.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

The Solutions Architect is a customer-focused, highly technical sales professional who provides support and guidance to prospective and current customers, while collaborating with Sales Account Managers and partner organizations to recommend and develop appropriate Security-focused solution offerings.

The Solutions Architect (SA) acts in a consultative fashion and is looked to as an expert in the Cyber Security field by the account team, channel partners and customers. The successful candidate will develop and present the benefits of Mandiant products and services to both technical and non-technical audiences. They will understand Mandiant differentiators and research the technical requirements of an opportunity to scope and architect a solution that meets the customer’s needs. They will conduct Proof of Concept (POC) engagements on sales opportunities. This includes scoping the appropriate use cases in agreement with customers, installation and configuration of Mandiant products. Provides POC report/findings once completed

A career at Rockstar is about being part of a team working on some of the most creatively rewarding, large-scale projects found in any entertainment medium. You would be welcomed to a friendly, inclusive environment where you can learn, and collaborate with some of the most talented people in the industry.

Rockstar Games is on the lookout for a talented Data Science Program Manager who possesses a passion for data, games, and nurturing junior level teams through management. This candidate can identify and solve business needs within the data science discipline by guiding and employing the efforts of a team promising interns and gifted junior talent.

The Rockstar Analytics team provides insights and actionable results to a wide variety of stakeholders across the organization in support of their decision making. They partner with multiple departments across the company to design and implement data. Rockstar collaborates as a global team to develop cutting-edge data pipelines, data products, data models, reports, analyses, and machine learning applications.

The successful candidate will manage a team of interns, entry level data analysts, and data scientists. This would include training, group mentoring, assessment, and technical guidance. They will partner with HR and TA group leadership to build a sustainable pipeline of new talent into the data analytics group. They will identify and lead analytic experiments and research aligned with long-term, strategic initiatives.