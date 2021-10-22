Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

GreenPark Sports today revealed it has closed a successful Series B round, raising $31 million. This investment comes just as GreenPark is preparing its first NFT drop.

GreenPark is a mobile platform that marries the communities of sports fans and esports fans. According to GreenPark’s site, members can “suit up for your favorite team and go head-to-head against rivals in epic battles to win Fanergy.”

Terraform Capital led the round, with contributions from existing investors Galaxy Interactive, Sapphire Sport, SignalFire and ADvantage. GreenPark will use the investment to further develop their product.

Ken Martin, CEO of GreenPark Sports, said in a statement, “GreenPark Sports is committed to creating the de facto new fan experience, providing unique and innovative ways to engage today’s modern sports fan. We’ll continue to push even further with GreenPark Sports as a fan-first approach that presents new expansive social experiences for them to connect, celebrate, and activate their fandom into a multi-sport metaverse.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Greenpark recently partnered with Immutable X on a new project to bring NFTs to the GreenPark community. Immutable will help GreenPark by “amplifying the community experience with the ability to earn, trade, and protect their digital items in the form of NFT.” According to GreenPark, the first NFT drop will be in the coming weeks. GreenPark plans to integrate NFTs with the core experience by early 2022.