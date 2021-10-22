We all like to know if our e-mails have been opened and read by the recipient, however, if use G-Mail it has no feature that allows us to do so. What if you could achieve this, and receive real-time notifications when they’ve been opened?

Now you can with a lifetime subscription to Doubletick Pro!

Doubletick Pro will help you track your e-mails through G-Mail and G-Suite in ways you’ve never been able to before. When your message has been opened by the recipient you will receive double checkmarks, similar to WhatsApp, in your sent box. You’ll also be able to see just how many times your message has been viewed, and will receive a notification when your message hasn’t been viewed within 24 hours of being sent. If that wasn’t enough, it even has a link tracking function that lets you know if your attached links have been viewed.

Workplace productivity is everything these days, especially since a lot of us are remote. To increase your and your team’s, you can use this service to schedule tracked e-mails for specific times and, as always, will receive real-time notifications right to your desktop when they’ve been received and opened.

Doubletick Pro couldn’t be easier to use and is perfect for recruiters and salespeople who rely on communication to get the job done. Best of all, this subscription is unlimited and for life, so you can use it across all your e-mail accounts, personal and professional.

The lifetime subscription to Doubletick Pro works on Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, and Chromium browsers. It can be yours right now for 84 percent off at only $39.

Prices subject to change.

