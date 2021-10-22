Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo announced today that it is delaying Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to spring 2022.

The remake compilation was supposed to come out for Switch on December 3, so this is a pretty hefty adjustment. Switch, however, should still be fine for the holidays, as Metroid Dread released earlier this month, and the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming out on November 19.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

For Advance Wars fans, it’s been a long wait to see this series’ return. They’ll just have to wait a little longer.

Nintendo didn’t give a reason for the delay, just noting that the game needs “a little more time for fine tuning.”