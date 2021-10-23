According to research from global partnership management platform Impact.com, 65% of brands said commerce content was an important strategy this year. Publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50%.

More than two billion people shopped online in 2020, spending $4.2 trillion. This explosion, triggered by the pandemic, reflects a shift in consumer behavior. It has also resulted in consumer demand for reliable intelligence and trustworthy information on online goods and services.

As a result, commerce content, published by independent media organizations to give readers insights on goods and services promoted by an editorial team, is growing for both publishers and brands alike.

Impact.com’s “Commerce content providers and the new digital paradigm” report confirms that publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50% each year for the next two years. As we move into the holiday season, a peak time for online shopping, commerce content will be crucial in publishers’ media strategies. Publishers are already seeing solid ROI from their content programs, with 45% citing higher total revenue, 41% seeing improved cash flow, and 34% reporting increased profit margins.

In another report, “The State of Commerce Content in 2021,” Impact.com found that 65% of brands believe that commerce content is an important strategy this year, and 56% of brands work with ten or more content publishers, showing a clear need for commerce content programs in their business strategies. The survey also found that product reviews are the most common format of commerce content, with 86% of brands utilizing it. New product announcements and comparison shopping articles followed closely behind, at 75% and 71%, respectively.

In 2020 alone, more than two billion people bought goods and services online. As we move closer to Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the general holiday shopping season, publishers and brands have an opportunity to not only generate more revenue, but also reach wider audiences by effectively leveraging commerce content.

For its “Commerce content providers and the new digital paradigm” report, Impact.com surveyed 200 publisher executives globally in June and July 2021 in partnership with Fortune Brand Studio to better understand the drivers for growth in commerce content. In its “The State of Commerce Content in 2021,” Impact.com surveyed 168 brand users globally between February and April 2021 to understand how brands engage in commerce content initiatives and the challenges they face.

Read both reports, “Commerce content providers and the new digital paradigm” and “The State of Commerce Content in 2021” by Impact.com.