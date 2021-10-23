Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Verizon Communications — ranked 20 in the Fortune 500 list with the latest reported revenue of more than $128 billion — has made its private mobile edge computing solution with AWS Outposts available for enterprise clients in the U.S. The Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform at its core. Enterprise customers find it useful for the massive bandwidth and low latency it offers. These features are highly beneficial for enterprises in more ways than one. On the one hand, it enhances the efficiency of real-time applications such as intelligent logistics, factory automation, and robotics. On the other hand, it ensures increased levels of security, reliability, and productivity.

The collaboration between Verizon and AWS started in August 2020 when it launched Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength. Structurally, the solution served as a public edge computing platform. It combined the capabilities of Verizon’s public wireless networks with AWS compute, storage, and database services. The collaboration has so far resulted in 13 Wavelength Zones across the U.S. It provides clients with a mobile edge computing infrastructure that helps develop, deploy, and scale ultra-low-latency applications. More Wavelength Zones will come this year.

According to Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO, combined Verizon and AWS helps customers “unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing, which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.” The low lag and high bandwidth ensure near-real-time information processing with actionable data-backed insights that help optimize operations.

The on-ground use of mobile edge computing

One of the companies using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts and On-Site 5G to enhance their innovation strength is Corning, Inc. Corning is one of the leading materials science and advanced manufacturing services in the U.S. It has deployed the Verizon-AWS solution on the factory floor of the world’s largest fiber optic cable plant. The goal is to conduct high-speed, high-volume data collection with assured quality and on-site reasoning using machine learning.

Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager of Corning Optical Communications, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts offers safe, precise, and efficient use of 5G and private mobile edge computing.

Companies using a dedicated private network need to connect and manage multiple devices at scale and speed to benefit from the edge computing infrastructure of on-site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts. Security and almost real-time connectivity will help create customized customer experiences without compromising the low latency and data residency requirements.

According to Erwin, more benefits are yet to come up, as she believes that we are still “scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site.”