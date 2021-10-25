Social media is an excellent method for expanding brand recognition and generating revenue, but it’s all about engagement and those efforts can eat up a lot of time. That’s why choosing the right tools to streamline and automate your activities is of utmost importance. And the Linkmast Multiple Bio Link Creator: Lifetime Subscription is one of the best.

This service can turbocharge your social media growth by allowing you to place unique bio links on all of your social pages. You can create multiple bio link pages from a single account, and each one can display your most recent blog posts, products, services, and even stores with images.

There is an HTML feature that allows you to embed order, payment, opt-in, and other forms, as well as customized codes. Your Bio Link pages can be integrated with email autoresponders such as Mailchimp, which means you can collect names, phone numbers, and email addresses of prospects so that you can follow up and turn them into customers. The product can be used as a URL shortener, as well.

You get an unlimited number of Whitelabel accounts with this subscription, plus seven video courses on how to succeed on Instagram, TikTok, as an influencer, and more. Linkmast can also provide valuable insights about the traffic you receive, clicks, views, and CTR. So you’ll know exactly how badly you’re affected by the next back-to-back Facebook outages.

Everyone is raving about the Linkmast Multiple Bio Link Creator. David, a Social Media Manager, said:

“I will rate this software 5 stars. Not just because of the quality of the software, but because of the amazing customer support by the team, and the regular updates.

It’s truly great to have developers, who give massive value to their clients and customers. 6 stars out of 5 for the team at Murbel Team.”

This is truly the ultimate in cloud-based social media influencer software. So don’t pass up this chance to grab the Linkmast Multiple Bio Link Creator: Lifetime Subscription while it’s available for only $99, an 80% discount off the $499 MSRP.

