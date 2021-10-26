Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) today announced registration for the annual Dice Game Summit is open. The event will run from February 22 to 24.

The 2021 Dice Summit in-person event was canceled due to health concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. The AIAS confirmed in June that the next event would be in-person once more. Attendees can now register to attend the event, which will be held at Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay resort.

The theme of this year’s event is “Better Together.” According to the AIAS, this theme will celebrate “the human connections that drive everything forward in business and in life … this summit will explore how communication and collaboration, aided by next gen technology, fuel a desire to grow and share these new experiences.”

Meggan Scavio, the president of the AIAS, said in a statement, “There’s nothing that can replace gathering in person to show that we are Better Together as we connect and celebrate the art and craft of video games at D.I.C.E. in February.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Dice Summit attendees will apparently be presented with opportunities to be better together, through go-karting, roundtable discussions, investor meetings, and Magic: The Gathering tournaments.

The AIAS will also present the Dice Awards at the summit. These will honor various parts of the industry, including art, animation, game design, and music. It will be the 25th anniversary of the Awards. Hades was last year’s Game of the Year at the awards.

Potential attendees will have to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before the event.