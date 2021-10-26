Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Electric Gamebox today announced a partnership with San Antonio-based theater chain Santikos Entertainment. It’s opening its second U.S.-based gaming concession stand in the theater’s Cibolo location.

The company’s titular gameboxes are interactive digital rooms with touchscreens, projection mapping, and surround sound. Groups of two to six can play games together in the rooms, with the games on offer including short experiences like Temple of Coins (in which players try to collect as many coins as possible) and Block Smash Mania (fairly self-explanatory). All of the games last about 15 to 60 minutes.

Earlier this year, the company raised $11 million to bring their Gamebox rooms to retail spaces. Will Dean, CEO of Electric Gamebox, said in a statement, “Our partnership with Santikos allows us to be at the heart of entertainment spaces for moviegoers. We are thrilled to bring our immersive group gaming experience that is perfect for mates, dates, and families to San Antonio.”

This is Electric Gamebox’s second Texas location. The first location, in both Texas and the U.S. generally, is at the Grandscape shopping center in the North Dallas area. Electric Gamebox had previously reported that the Dallas location had served over 10,000 customers since opening in December 2020, in spite of COVID restrictions.

The Santikos Entertainment center in Cibolo where the new Gamebox will be located also includes a bowling alley, an arcade, and a Hologate VR room. Dan Fonseca, Santikos’ Gaming Director, said in a statement, “Electric Gamebox represents the legacy of innovation [former owner John L. Santikos] left behind and fits perfectly with our trailblazing spirit. We can not be more excited to present our customers with a truly unique and exclusive offering — a first for the San Antonio market.”