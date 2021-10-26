Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Goodgame Studios has started an in-house publishing department and is kicking it off with its first title, the mobile game War Alliance.

The Hamburg, Germany-based developer and publisher of online video games on browsers and mobile devices has more than 500 million registered players.

With this game, the company is making its debut as an international publisher of mobile games.

After the company expanded distribution of its successful products via strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Huawei this year, the company is now taking another step forward and opening an in-house publishing department.

Berlin-based Magnific Games created its mobile real-time strategy game War Alliance. In War Alliance, players wage war in rapid real-time arena battles with opponents from all over the world while controlling a powerful hero on the battlefield themselves.

You can unlock additional units and put together in a deck of cards to support the hero. War Alliance is a free-to-play game and is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

Nina Müller, who previously led the live operations management department at Bigpoint and Goodgame Studios and actively volunteers for the prototype promotion program for Gamecity Hamburg, is head of publishing.

“I am very happy to build an exciting and efficient publishing division within Goodgame Studios and to make use of my years of experience in operative product management,” said Müller, in a statement. “Using the already existing expertise from our successful portfolio, the experts within our company, and a good game, we have the perfect mix to create new hits for the market.”

Caglar Eger, director of platform relations and partnerships, will support Müller when it comes to screening and acquisitions.

The new publishing department’s focus lies on the exploration of potential developers and the composition of lasting partnerships with intensive collaboration. Goodgame Studio can fall back on a team of internal experts spanning many areas like product management, business development, performance marketing, and business intelligence to provide excellent support and to boost the scaling of free-to-play games.

“In Goodgame Studios especially, we managed to find a real partner who offers extensive knowledge and experience to help exhilarate the publishing of War Alliance and can offer the game to even more players worldwide,” said Johann Caron, cofounder and technical art director at Magnific Games. “We are looking forward to cooperating and working together with our colleagues in Hamburg over the next years.”

Goodgame Studios offers a full-on publishing service for developers, starting with unique contract negotiations, in-depth marketing optimization for fitting channels and app store appearances all the way to support for developers using their experience and knowledge in monetization, quality assurance, community management, and support.

Interested developers can reach the business website from Goodgame Studios via this link. Since January 2018, Goodgame Studios has been part of the Stillfront Group.