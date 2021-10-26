Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hogs, the publisher and developer respectively of Shadow Warrior 3, today announced they’re delaying the game. It will now release sometime in 2022.

Shadow Warrior 3 needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades so developer Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital are sliding it into early next year! Please enjoy the Official 2022 Delay Announcement Trailer – more release date news soon… pic.twitter.com/NESW3RTibg — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 26, 2021

Devolver released a trailer to mark the announcement. The two people providing voiceover in the trailer didn’t provide any explanation for the delay, except to say that the game requires more development time. The gameplay trailer, released earlier this year, gave a tentative release date on PC, PS4, and Xbox One sometime in 2021. Now we know that’s no longer going to be the case.

Multiple game developers and publishers have delayed games recently, citing the need for longer development time and the safety. Many have noted the difficulties caused by the ongoing pandemic. It’s also likely developers want to avoid the stigma of the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, which was released with a myriad of bugs that suggested the game hadn’t cooked long enough.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Devolver promises more information on the final release date sometime soon.