Young Horses was at today’s PlayStation State of Play to reveal The Isle of Bigsnax, free DLC for its game Bugsnax.
The Isle of Bigsnax will launch in early 2022. As the name implies, it includes giant versions of the bug-food hybrid creatures. It also gives the player their own customizable hut. You’ll also be able to put hats on the delicious critters.
Bugsnax debuted in 2020 as a PlayStation 5 launch title. It is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
You can watch the trailer for Bigsnax above.
