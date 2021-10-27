Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Humble Bundle has launched the Sonic 30th Anniversary Bundle, which gives you a chance to get a bunch of PC Sonic games for a cheap price while supporting the Oceana charity.

Starting at just $1, you get Sonic Adventure 2 and its Battle Mode DLC, Sonic Adventure DX, Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episodes I and II. Pay at least $8.03, and you also get Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection, Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic and the Lost World, and the Sonic Mania Encore DLC. Pay $10, and you can add Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces (the Digital Bonus Edition) to the mix. At regular price, this bundle would cost $225.

Humble Bundle lets you adjust how much of your purchase goes to charity. By default, most goes to the publisher (Sega, in this case), then a good chunk goes to Humble Bundle itself, with a bit going to charity. But you can adjust those percentages so that most of your money goes to charity.

In this case, that would be Oceana, which is dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and their species. This bundle will be available until November 12.