Little Devil Inside, the upcoming action RPG, got an extended gameplay trailer at today’s State of Play event.

The trailer showed the game’s world map, which was described by the developers in a PlayStation blog post as “a dynamic, miniature-like representation of the world with tilt-shift effect.” This view will show the player character, Billy, traveling and encountering various events. Developer Supertrick says there are various modes of travel: “You can travel on foot, on a horse (or a mule to be exact…), in vehicles, and of course on a train. Traveling on foot is slowest, but you can go where other forms of transportation cannot take you.”

The protagonist, Billy, also embarked on a mission in the trailer. He’s supposed to deliver an artifact to a Professor Vincent, for which he must enter a creepy mansion’s basement. Naturally, it turns out to be a trap. This misadventure will apparently cause creatures to attack Billy while he’s on the road.

The trailer also shows off other gameplay elements, including combat and survival. Billy will be able to fish, cook, and battle monsters with a sword.

Little Devil Inside is set to release in 2022 for PS5 and PS4. The game was originally revealed last year, but this is the first long look at gameplay that Supertrick have given. It will release more gameplay in the future.