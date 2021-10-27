Research firm Everest Group recently published a report that projects the trajectory of the confidential computing market could grow to $54 billion by 2026. This exponential growth is being fueled by enterprise cloud and security initiatives, expanding regulations, especially in privacy-sensitive industries such as health care and financial services.

All segments of confidential computing are poised for growth, including software, hardware, and services. Regulated industries are expected to dominate the adoption of confidential computing, with over 75% of the demand driven by regulated industries such as banking, finance, and healthcare.

“We continue to see data breaches resulting from gaps in infrastructure security because it is very hard to protect infrastructure,” said David Greene, head of the Confidential Computing Consortium (CCC)’s outreach committee and chief revenue officer of Fortanix. “Confidential computing takes a different approach by focusing on protecting the data, even when it is in use, which is just not possible using any other technology.”

“This research validates Anjuna’s own experience that confidential computing is poised for dramatic growth as the way to keep data secure by default,” added Ayal Yogev, member of the CCC and cofounder and CEO of Anjuna Security. The adoption of this technology is seen “As a key factor in allowing enterprises to migrate even their most sensitive workloads to the cloud simply and securely.”

The ability to utilize and share rich data without compromising security and privacy can help accelerate the advancement of solutions and services that benefits both industry and consumers. Some use cases the report identifies include collaborative analytics for anti-money laundering and fraud detection, research and analytics on patient data and drug discovery, and treatment modeling and security for IoT devices.

Read the full report by Everest Group.