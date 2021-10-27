Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Sony sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its second fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) ended September 30, and it has now sold 13.4 million PS5s to date (to retailers).

Meanwhile, sales of PS4 hardware slowed to a trickle in the quarter, with 200,000 selling compared to 1.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.

In its earnings report tonight, Sony said it also sold 76.4 million PS5 and PS4 games in the second fiscal quarter, compared with 81.8 million a year ago. It sold 7.6 million first-party titles in the quarter, compared to 12.8 million a year ago.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Hardware sales in the quarter were $1.41 billion, compared to $365 million a year ago. Game software sales hit $3.02 billion in the second fiscal quarter, compared to $2.91 billion a year earlier.

Sony said that it now has 47.2 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, compared to 45.9 million a year ago. And it has 104 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, compared to 108 million a year ago.

As for its top PS4 and PS5 game sales, the biggest seller in the last generation was God of War, with 19.5 million copies sold. Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 10 million, and Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 13.2 million. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 6.5 million.

Overall, Sony’s game and network services sales were up 27% in the quarter from a year ago, while operating income was down, partly because PS5 prices were strategically set lower than the manufacturing costs for the consoles. There was also a decline in first-party titles sold and higher operating expenses.

[Updated 12:44 am on 10/28/21 with correct PS5 totals.]