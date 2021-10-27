Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force debuted during today’s Sony State of Play. It will come out in 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The Star Ocean series started in 1996. It’s a franchise of action RPGs from Square Enix. While most Japanese RPGs have fantasy influences, Star Ocean is a sci-fi affair. Think anime meets Star Trek.
The Divine Force will be the sixth entry in the series. It’s the first Star Ocean since Integrity and Faithlessness’s release in 2016.
You can watch the reveal trailer above.
