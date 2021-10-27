Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Survios today announced the launch of its new publishing division, 2124 Publishing. It aims to support indie game developers who are in the post pre-production phase.

Survios’s new division will focus on indie PC, console, and VR games, in particular live service titles. 2124 will offer a number of services to indie developers pre-launch, including finishing funds, platform relations, and a creative services team to help with marketing.

2124 is currently looking for games that are post pre-production. Among its other services, it also offers expert advice. According to the company website: “We’re not just a check, we offer unique insights on gameplay and design honed from decades of industry experience.”

TQ Jefferson, formerly of Disney and Activision, will serve as 2124’s Chief Product Officer. Jefferson said in a statement: “The launch of 2124 Publishing marks a new, long-awaited era for Survios. As a company, we pride ourselves most in offering unique opportunities to talented individuals.”

One of the first games 2124 will publish is Romancelvania: BATchelor’s Curse, developed by The Deep End Games. It’s a Metroidvania romance game starring monsters such as zombies and witches. Gamers will play as Drac, who can be either male or female. Romancelvania does not currently have a set release date.