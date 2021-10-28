Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is working on futurist virtual reality and augmented reality projects, dubbed respectively Project Cambria and Project Azeray.

Cambria is a VR headset that is still a ways from shipping, and it will include high-end VR features that the company will include in a more expensive headset as it eventually tries to bring it down into the lower-priced Oculus Quest hardware. He said it is expected to hit the market in 2022.

It’s interesting that Facebook is still focusing on a high-end product, as it killed off its Rift line of wired VR headsets in favor of the wireless Oculus Quest models with standalone computing inside the headset. This sounds like a standalone headset with high-end features such as better sensors.

Image Credit: Facebook

On top of that, Project Azeray is going to be the company’s first full augmented reality glasses product. It’s a complicated set of electronics that the company will have to fit into a form factor that is the size and weight of ordinary glasses, Zuckerberg said. So it has a ways to go. More details are coming.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Zuckerberg made the announcement, along with the company’s name change to Meta, at the Facebook Connect event today.