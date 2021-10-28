Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

As part of its financial earnings report today, Ubisoft revealed that Far Cry 6 is getting 25% more playtime from its players than the previous entry in the series, Far Cry 5.

We know that Ubisoft cares about making sure Far Cry 6 players are spending as much time in the game as possible. The more they play, the more likely they are to spend money on DLC. Ubisoft has even taken to emailing Far Cry 6 players with an in-character letter from the game’s villain taunting them for not defeating him yet.

Ubisoft also notes that Far Cry 6’s sales are in line with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, which released during a similar timeframe back in 2018.

Far Cry 6 didn’t get the greatest reviews in the world, sitting at a 75/100 average for the PlayStation 5 version on Metacritic. But that doesn’t mean the game can’t sell well, and it looks to be off to a strong start and should continue to move a good amount copies throughout the holiday season.