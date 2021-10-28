Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
During his Facebook Connect keynote, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2.
It’s not clear if this will be based on the upcoming remastered version of San Andreas. This will be the first time the open-world game will be available in VR.
San Andreas first launched in 2004 for PlayStation 2. Despite its age, many still regard it as a highpoint for the series and open-world games.
