If you’re one of the many people who love a good movie or video but are stuck with hordes of old DVDs, chances are you’ve run into problems when trying to play said items on your iPad, iPhone, or other mobile devices.

Fret no longer, as MacX offers an economical solution.

The MacX Media Management Bundle packs two video converter programs along with a media transfer program into a three-product powerhouse that meets any video conversion needs you have.

The cornerstone of this deal is a lifetime license to the MacX Video Converter Pro software. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better program that allows you to convert any video to nearly 200 video formats. This well-rounded software comes packaged as a 4K & HD video toolbox that also allows you to convert, download, resize and record your videos at a rate 83 times faster and with 98 percent quality preserved. Choose from more than 350 preset profiles that allow playback on your iPhone, iPad, Android, and Kindle Fire HD devices.

Also included in this bundle is a lifetime license to MacX DVD Ripper Pro. If you’re tired of being prompted to purchase additional digital copies to watch your favorite DVD on your iPad or other mobile devices, look no further than MacX DVD Ripper Pro. Not only does it decrypt copy-protected DVDs, but you have the capability to Trim, crop, merge, add external subtitles, cut video clips/segments, and crop frame size. Macworld magazine writes, “MacX DVD Ripper Pro ranks No.1 fast DVD ripper for Mac compared to similar products in the market.”

A lifetime subscription to MacX Mediatrans rounds out this bundle. It serves as an alternative to iTunes, as it allows you to transfer photos, videos, music, and other files between iPhone and Mac devices. MacX Mediatrans also gives you the option to create new iPhone ringtones and to use your iPhone as a USB drive to clone various types of files.

For a limited time, VB Deals is offering this media bundle for $39.99, a savings of $689 of 94 percent from its MSRP. Take advantage of this cost-effective deal today.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.