According to a new report by HP Wolf Security, 79% of IT teams have seen an increase in rebuild rates, indicating that hackers are becoming more successful at breaching the endpoint and compromising organizations’ devices and data.

This sudden increase in rebuild rates is particularly affecting enterprises with 1,000 employees or more — organizations of this kind have the highest average number of rebuilds per month at 67.3. The study also highlights that employees are clicking on more malicious emails. Whether this is because people are less vigilant working from home or because they find it harder to determine what is safe to open, the rising number of rebuilds suggests that hackers have become more successful at breaching the endpoint through malicious links.

Overall, the figures indicate that trying to detect and prevent malicious activity in real time is unsustainable in today’s hybrid, hyper-digital world. As working from home becomes more common, users can’t continue to be the single point of security failure, and the compromise of one device should not lead to the compromise of all company assets. IT teams are in dire need of better endpoint security that equips them with greater visibility without imposing restrictions on users. To do this, organizations should look to leverage zero-trust principles and provide users with devices that have security built into the hardware. This will eradicate the need for frequent rebuilds and reduce the security burden on both employees and IT teams.

The report is a comprehensive global study highlighting how the rise of hybrid work is changing user behavior and creating new cybersecurity challenges for IT departments. It’s based on global data (the U.S., the U.K., Mexico, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Japan) from a Toluna study of 1,100 global IT decision-makers and a YouGov study of 8,443 adults who used to be office workers and worked from home the same amount or more than before the pandemic.

