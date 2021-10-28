Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco’s Tales series announced today that the franchise’s latest release, Tales of Arise, has reached the 1.5 million sold mark.

Tales of Arise released on September 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s the 17th entry in the long-running series of action RPGs, which started in 1995 with Tales of Phantasia.

New milestone unlocked! ✔ Thanks to your incredible support, #TalesofArise has now reached 1.5M units sold worldwide!

Here's a special thank you from Law, Rinwell and Hootle for this occasion ✨ pic.twitter.com/F3r9Q2DXat — Tales of Arise (@TalesofSeries) October 28, 2021

2003’s Tales of Symphonia is the franchise’s best seller so far, moving about 2.4 million copies. Tales of Arise is selling at a fast pace, however, and could become the series’ new top star.

A new mobile take on the franchise, Tales of Luminaria, is in development. We’ll see if it can ride off of the momentum that Arise has created.