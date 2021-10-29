Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Sony is renaming its PC publishing label on Steam to “PlayStation PC LLC.” This reflects its intentions to put even more of its games on Valve’s platform in the future.

The name “PlayStation PC LLC” is popping up in place of “PlayStation Mobile” on various Steam pages. At the time of writing, you can find that label on all of the Steam pages attached to its various games — although it took a while for the change to roll out for some games.

PlayStation recently announced that former exclusive God of War will release on PC next January. A two-game Nathan Drake game collection called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is due sometime in early 2022. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also allegedly on the slate for a PC release, as implied in the GeForce Now leak and a new listing on SteamDB.

Various PlayStation execs have reiterated their plans to bring more games to PC later in their lifecycles. PlayStation head Jim Ryan said in an interview with GQ earlier this year: “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown.”

NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella pointed out in a tweet that there is little overlap between the two audiences: “According to The NPD Group’s PlayerPulse, only about 1/3 of PC players in the US owns a PS4, and only 8% own a PS5. That leaves a huge PC audience that can be reached, and is also why releasing ports on PC is not likely to impact content sales on the consoles.”

As for what PlayStation games could conceivably end up on the platform in the future, Bloodborne, both Last of Us games, Ghost of Tsushima, Returnal, and the remaining Nathan Drake titles seem possible. Clearly, PlayStation can get a lot more juice out of moving older titles to PC.