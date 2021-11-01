Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Metaverse-ready wallet app Flickplay announced that it raised $5 million from investors to fund a social platform that will allow metaverse users to flex their digital collectibles.

Flickplay is a social wallet app designed to work with different kinds of digital art and collectibles. Users will be able to get collectibles through an interactive AR map of their surroundings and will then be able to show them off to other users with a suite of content creation tools.

Investors in this round of fundraising include Lightspeed Ventures, Abstract VC, Long Journey VC, Warner Co Founder Vivi Nevo, and King co-founder Sebastian Knutsson. The company has raised a total of $6.3 million historically. The company currently has 20 employees.

Flickplay founder Pierina Merino described the app in an interview with GamesBeat: “It’s the map gamification of Pokémon Go meets the social features of TikTok to create an ecosystem where people could unlock digital collectibles. They can then use our video and content tools to flex them and build the social status of their digital collectibles.”

Merino added that there are multiple types of digital collectibles, including stationary “murals” that users can find tied to a location in the real world, and “objects” that users can interact with in a digital space.

The metaverse is a concept that is swiftly gaining traction as Facebook has publicly declared its intention to bring it to the masses. In the announcement, Facebook — now going by Meta — made liberal use of digital collectibles in its showcase of what’s possible in the metaverse. The concept of showing off one’s digital items is likely to become much more important.

Flickplay is looking to expand its capabilities and partnerships. Merino told GamesBeat that Flickplay plans to eventually help users monetize their collectibles.