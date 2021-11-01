Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Riot Games today announced the launch of the RiotX Arcane event, a multiple-game promotional blitz done on behalf of the upcoming animated series Arcane. The company will roll various in-game events and items throughout the month alongside the show, which debuts on Netflix on November 6.

The promotional efforts will extend across all of Riot’s games, including League of Legends, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant. Each game will have various Arcane-themed items, skins, and events.

These include the debut of heroes Jayce and Caitlyn in Wild Rift (Jayce will also join Legends of Runeterra), new agent Chamber in Valorant, Arcane-inspired skins and cosmetics, and themed weeks. In addition to the in-game events, Prime Gaming subscribers are also eligible for in-game rewards, which Riot will offer throughout the month of November.

Riot also marked a milestone, as it reports over 180 million active users in games set in the League of Legends universe — which includes League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. Nicolo Laurent, Riot’s CEO, said in a statement, “Today, there are more players enjoying our games worldwide than ever before, validating our confidence in the League of Legends IP as we begin a new era with the launch of Arcane.”

In related news, Riot is also partnering with Reddit as part of the Arcane promotion. Starting today, Redditors can outfit their avatars with the costumes of Vi and Jinx. More costumes will come out weekly as they appear on Arcane.

Reddit introduced custom avatars one year ago and has offered premium costumes for almost as long. This is the first gaming tie-in costume, though not likely to be the last. Jonathan Flesher, Reddit’s VP of business development, said in a statement, “We love when people express themselves on Reddit, and we’re always looking for more ways to make it easier to join and become part of communities.”