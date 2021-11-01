Warren Buffet, reputedly the most famous and successful investor in modern history (hey, you can’t argue with a net worth of over $100 billion), is quoted as saying, “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” What does this mean? It means not creating an investment portfolio blindly. Do your research and stay on top of what your money is doing. It certainly can be daunting, but it pays dividends (literally) and this portfolio tracker will help to make the process a little less intimidating and potentially a whole lot more profitable.

The stock market has certainly experienced a roller coaster ride since last March, plummeting when Covid-19 was declared a pandemic and then rising to record highs as recently as this month. The key has always been to know when to buy, when to sell, and which stocks are worth a second look. During these troubling times, it became clear that some sectors were clear frontrunners: automation, pharmaceuticals, online retailing, among others. Yet not all companies within these sectors were wise investments, and some sleepers surprised us. The bottom line is, don’t rely on internet suggestions or hot tips from your friends — do your research!!

If you are seriously thinking about getting into the investment market, Statfolio is for you. It will jumpstart your research efforts by helping you understand the current state of the market. With this information, you can discover potential new investment opportunities, and start building your portfolio. You will then be able to monitor your holdings, identifying those that are underperforming and seeing how much each sector and industry contributes. With this data, you will be able to take control of and leverage your investments.

Nominated for “The Best Portfolio Tracker” in the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, Statfolio is perfect for anyone who owns financial investments and wants to better understand how they are performing. During our pre-Black Friday sale, a lifetime subscription to this invaluable app can be yours for only $50.15 with code SAVE15NOV. Normally valued at $600, consider this your first investment on your road to success.

