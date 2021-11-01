What is VB’s new DataDecisionMakers section all about?

DataDecisionMakers is the community side of VentureBeat. It’s where experts, including the technical people doing data work (data scientists and data engineers, for example), can share their experiences and innovation. We created DataDecisionMakers so that decision-makers with a variety of backgrounds and skillsets will have a place to share new ideas and unique insight into data-related topics with the VentureBeat community.

Understanding data is now a critical component of success.

Data-related knowledge is an essential element of enterprise success. We want our community to read about foundational ideas and cutting-edge concepts from the experts, and VentureBeat readers are experts! We know you have an incredible wealth of experience and expertise to share, and we want to offer a less-formal space to communicate what you’ve discovered and developed.

People join DataDecisionMakers for many reasons, including reaching a broader audience, building networks within our community, and receiving valuable feedback. Whether authors choose to publish with us once a week or a few times a year, they offer unique contributions that shape who we are. We see the hard work and excitement to share something valuable, and we feel so lucky to be able to support our contributors in getting their messages across.

It has been incredibly exciting to see how much enthusiasm our readers have for this section. We’re working to build a way for people to communicate directly with each other through comments, Q&As, and more. If you have ideas that will help us make this section better for everyone, let us know! You can reach us at community@venturebeat.com.

Want to submit an article?

We’re looking for hands-on, in-depth articles that demonstrate what it takes to understand and work with data, and we want to hear from you! If you’re interested in sharing your knowledge with the VentureBeat community, the DataDecisionMakers submission guidelines will tell you everything you need to know.

Please note:

While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we do not endorse each author’s contribution. Publishing insight from a decision-maker at a specific company does not indicate that VentureBeat supports or endorses any particular individual, company, or industry.