Statespace, the parent company behind Aim Lab, today announced it has acquired ProGuides, the esports coaching platform.

Statespace recently raised $50 million in funding for its training programs, including Aim Lab, which helps gamers learn to aim in first-person games. The company intends to combine the two platforms to make the ultimate gamers’ training program.

ProGuides last year raised $5 million itself for its courses. At the time of writing, it paid its trainers over $2 million to help gamers become pros. Kristoph Oedman, ProGuides co-founder, said in a statement, “Alongside Statespace, we’ll expand those ambitions beyond live coaching and on-demand courses to help gamers get better”

Wayne Mackey, Statespace CEO, said in a statement, “Our vision is to create a singular platform that allows everyone to get better at, and better enjoy, the games that they love. Acquiring ProGuides allows us to continue to build the ultimate performance training platform for player improvement by combining both live and asynchronous training experiences via our existing Aim Lab product.”

The company is still working on improving Aim Lab for younger users and is planning to launch it on mobile devices sometime in the future.