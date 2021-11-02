It’s an age-old debate, maybe even up there with who’s the best Batman, which Real Housewives franchise is the best, and were Ross and Rachel really on a break? This debate is perhaps a little more fact-based, although still based somewhat on personal preference. So our question is … laptop or desktop? We’re here to offer some solid reasons as to why the latter, specifically the HP 800 G2-Mini, should come out the winner.

There is no doubt that the portability, the flexibility, and the fact that they are pretty much set to go out right of the box offer compelling reasons to opt for a laptop, but there are cons that come along with those pros. Their battery life may be limited. They often need upgrading, and due to their compact size, the hardware is often not as robust as that in a desktop, leaving something to be desired in the way of performance. And that portability we mentioned … could also be detrimental in that the more the laptop is handled, the more likely it is to become damaged, or worse, stolen.

As working remotely becomes more commonplace, it may more sense to equip your home office with a desktop computer. Like so many technological advances, desktop computers are becoming smaller and lighter. (The Popular Mechanics article of 1949 which proclaimed “Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons,” was right!) Weighing in at only 2.9 pounds, this HP 800 G2-Mini comes with Microsoft Windows 10 Pro preinstalled on a 512GB SSD. It features an Intel Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz processor and 16GB RAM and is equipped with HP BIOSphere which will safeguard your PC from cyberattacks. Although refurbished, it is listed with a grade “A”, meaning it will arrive in near-mint condition. Rest assured you will be receiving a quality product with an aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from a third party.

So while some arguments may never be solved, we believe that if you are looking for a computer that is incredibly powerful, durable, compact, and affordable, this refurbished HP 800 G2-Mini will more than meet all your needs. It’s available during our pre-Black Friday sale for only $416.50 using promo code SAVE15NOV.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.