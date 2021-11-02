Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Mythical Games today announced its first developer partnerships for the Mythical Platform, a blockchain-based game economy system.

The company will partner with three game developers to launch games with integrated Mythical economies: One with Abstraction Games, a racing game with Creative Mobile, and a trading card game from CCG Lab based on a franchise from Cryptozoic Entertainment. Mythical will help fund the development of each of what it calls “play-to-earn” games. Those are games where players can earn rewards such as those based on nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, which use the transparency and security of the digital ledger of blockchain to authenticate rare items.

Built on “a private EVM-compatible sidechain,” Mythical Platform allows players to value and sell their own in-game items. It can be integrated with existing games or built into a new game. It includes tools for trades, payments, integration with in-game inventory, fraud protection.

Earlier this year, Mythical raised $75 million to launch its Blankos Block Party game as well as a platform to launch games with NFTs.

John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, said in a statement: “We are still in the first inning of this new shift in gaming and the conventional best practices of how to utilize blockchain innovations in the context of design, go-to-market and game operations are still being founded in real-time. Mythical has been at the forefront of driving these concepts in games and we believe they will increasingly unlock new material value in our industry. We’re excited to bring these first partners to this new world of scarcity-driven game design and economics and look forward to their player communities unlocking real value within their games.”